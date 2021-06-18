Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,931 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 18, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,931 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,705 25 604
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 525 2 4
Bartonville 153 1 1
Carrollton 7,031 3 59
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,497 4 17
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,978 0 14
Cross Roads 141 0 2
Dallas 743 0 10
Denton 11,783 3 158
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 271 0
Flower Mound 6,524 2 36
Fort Worth 1,357 2 8
Frisco 4,920 0 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 446 0 2
Highland Village 1,405 0 10
Justin 549 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 530 0 2
Lake Dallas 722 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,523 0 90
Little Elm 4,361 5 14
New Fairview 11 2
Northlake 576 0 4
Oak Point 357 0 1
Pilot Point 464 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 304 0 2
Providence Village 643 0 2
Roanoke 952 0 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 223 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,153 0 5
Unincorporated 11,014 1 59

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!