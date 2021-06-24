Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,711 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 24, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,857 23 615
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 527 0 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,047 1 60
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,507 1 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,981 0 14
Cross Roads 142 0 2
Dallas 746 1 10
Denton 11,796 1 160
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 271 0
Flower Mound 6,535 2 38
Fort Worth 1,363 1 8
Frisco 4,928 2 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 447 1 2
Highland Village 1,407 0 11
Justin 550 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 530 0 2
Lake Dallas 723 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,540 2 92
Little Elm 4,377 5 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 579 0 4
Oak Point 359 1 1
Pilot Point 465 0 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 304 0 2
Providence Village 646 0 2
Roanoke 961 3 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 225 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,154 0 5
Unincorporated 11,034 2 60

