Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,372 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 14, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 94,675 643 671
Argyle 521 4 5
Aubrey 714 10 6
Bartonville 189 2 1
Carrollton 8,521 36 65
Celina 254 0
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,461 27 19
Copper Canyon 170 2 3
Corinth 2,539 23 16
Cross Roads 189 2 2
Dallas 851 1 11
Denton 14,780 98 172
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 19 1
Double Oak 336 2 1
Flower Mound 8,091 65 40
Fort Worth 1,650 16 9
Frisco 5,270 12 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 150 0
Hickory Creek 585 4 3
Highland Village 1,775 19 11
Justin 698 8 12
Krugerville 205 6 1
Krum 660 7 2
Lake Dallas 935 8 5
Lakewood Village 69 1
Lewisville 12,997 75 101
Little Elm 5,446 27 15
New Fairview 17 0
Northlake 750 11 4
Oak Point 444 4 1
Pilot Point 610 12 14
Plano 217 1 12
Ponder 274 5
Prosper 357 5 2
Providence Village 837 8 2
Roanoke 1226 6 3
Sanger 1046 10 7
Shady Shores 283 5 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,406 7 5
Unincorporated 13,823 113 72

