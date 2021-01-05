Denton County Public Health was allocated no COVID-19 vaccines in the state’s Week 4 shipments and continues to be left in the dark on future deliveries. Meanwhile, the county’s upgraded registration system is unlikely to arrive until February.
DCPH director Matt Richardson discussed the vaccine situation during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, his first public presentation in nearly a month. While several health care providers across the county were allocated vaccine shipments for the week, neither of the county department’s two locations were included. On Monday, the department used up all but 20 of its doses at a vaccine clinic for both the Phase 1A and Phase 1B groups, the latter of which includes members of the at-risk general public.
“We have asked from the beginning that the Department of State Health Services consider us as a safety-net provider and to consider mass vaccination planning,” Richardson said. “There’s not an official ordering process.”
During the meeting, commissioners approved sending a letter to state officials asking that Denton County be considered for a larger role in the vaccination process and receive more doses for use at DCPH clinics, with County Judge Andy Eads saying the county is better equipped to handle the logistics of vaccinations than providers such as individual doctors’ offices.
“After we’ve seen this initial rollout — and it’s not gone pleasant, at all — we’re asking that we be viewed as a depot, because we do have the capacity,” Eads said.
While DCPH is currently out of vaccines — the final 20 doses are set to go to county jail health staff and detention officers — any future shipments will bring the return of the registration issue that reared its head last week. For its first vaccine clinic, the department had residents call to register by phone, and received hundreds of comments on social media from frustrated potential recipients who said they called dozens of times, some without getting through.
On Friday, commissioners approved the purchase of a new registration system they believe will smooth out the registration process, set up waiting lists and notify residents when vaccines are available. At Tuesday’s meeting, Richardson said the new system will take three to four weeks to implement — a timeline Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson deemed unacceptable.
“I have yet to see an IT system come in on time and on budget, so when you’re saying you think it may be three or four weeks until this is ready to roll, my prediction is it’s probably going to be at least six weeks,” Edmondson said. “And, frankly, I think that’s unacceptable right now. ... I just feel like we are not doing, for the citizens of this county, what we should be doing.”
Richardson stated that in the interim, any registration will be conducted through a combination of its existing phone-based system and a form system, though he didn’t specify what the form system would entail or how residents should decide on which one to use.
For residents in the 1B group, defined by the state as those over 65 and those over 16 who are pregnant or have a chronic medical condition, another hurdle was introduced at Tuesday’s meeting: Richardson said he does not have absolute clarity on if national chain pharmacies being allocated vaccines, such as Kroger, Walgreens and Tom Thumb locations, are making them available to the public or if they are going exclusively to long-term care facilities.
“We saw that pharmacies have been allocated doses specifically for long-term care,” Richardson said. “I think that is somewhat up to each provider. My assumption is that those national chains are prioritizing long-term care facility contracts.”
Many providers fall into that national chain grouping, meaning a large portion of Week 4’s allocated vaccines could be unavailable to the general public. Of the seven recipients located in the city of Denton, five belonged to national pharmacy chains:
- Community Pharmacy, 100 vaccines allocated
- Family Healthcare of Denton, 200 vaccines allocated
- Kroger Pharmacy (West University Drive), 100 vaccines allocated
- Kroger Pharmacy (Teasley Lane), 100 vaccines allocated
- Kroger Pharmacy (South Loop 288), 100 vaccines allocated
- Walgreens (Teasley Lane), 100 vaccines allocated
- Walgreens (West University Drive), 100 vaccines allocated
In total, 40 different providers in Denton County received 4,100 vaccines this week.
No Kroger or Walgreens representatives could be reached by Tuesday afternoon for clarification on vaccine eligibility. Kroger’s most recent update on vaccines came Dec. 22, while Walgreens’ most recent update from Dec. 29 states it is currently delivering vaccinations to long-term care facilities and anticipates having vaccines available to the public sometime in 2021.