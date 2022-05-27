Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 5:59 pm
A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.
During May 21-27, Denton County Public Health confirmed 937 additional cases of COVID-19, according to the department's weekly update.
DCPH didn't confirm any additional deaths from the virus over the week. The department estimates 454 county residents recovered from the virus, resulting in 483 more active cases.
Friday afternoon estimates have the county at 1,925 active cases. The cumulative case total now sits at 182,774 positive cases.
