Virus Outbreak Biden Home Tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.

 David Dermer/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 833 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, according to the department's weekly news release.

DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus this week.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you