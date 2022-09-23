Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
A health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Dallas.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 809 coronavirus cases from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, according to the department's weekly update.
DCPH also confirmed three deaths were attributed to the virus, although those deaths didn't necessarily occur in the past week.
With an estimated 1,703 people recovering from the virus, the county's active case load dropped by 903, and now sits at an estimated 2,636 infected residents.
