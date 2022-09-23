CovidTesting

A health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Dallas.

 Ben Torres/Dallas Morning News file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 809 coronavirus cases from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, according to the department's weekly update.

DCPH also confirmed three deaths were attributed to the virus, although those deaths didn't necessarily occur in the past week. 

