Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 5:54 pm
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 551 coronavirus cases from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, continuing a downward trend in COVID-19 activity.
The department didn't confirm any deaths were caused by the virus this week.
An estimated 1,299 county residents recovered from the virus. That results in 751 fewer active cases. The county's active case load has been dropping for several weeks now, and now sits at 2,167.
