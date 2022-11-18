Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 5:34 pm
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 524 positive coronavirus cases from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, according to the department's weekly update.
DCPH also attributed four deaths to the virus, though those deaths didn't necessarily occur in the past week.
An estimated 462 county residents recovered from the virus, dropping Denton County's active case load by 62. The active case total now sits at an estimated 1,397.
JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.
