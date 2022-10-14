A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 5:12 pm
Most of the results of rapid tests are not reported. That’s magnifying questions about how best to measure the spread of the virus.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 479 positive coronavirus cases from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, according to the department’s weekly update.
DCPH also confirmed five deaths were caused by COVID-19, but those deaths could’ve occurred at any point over the past several months.
The department estimates 534 people recovered from the virus, resulting in 53 fewer active cases. The county’s active case total now sits at 1,381.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Get the latest, most up-to-date news alerts when you sign up to receive our Breaking News newsletter.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.