A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.

 David Dermer/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 410 coronavirus cases during Oct. 1-7, according to the department's weekly update.

DCPH didn't confirm any coronavirus-caused deaths this week.

