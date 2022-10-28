Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 401 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, according to the department's weekly update.
DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus. With an estimated 424 people recovering from coronavirus, the county's active case load dropped by 11, and now sits at 1,301.
