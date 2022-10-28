Virus Outbreak Biden Home Tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.

 David Dermer/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 401 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, according to the department's weekly update.

DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus. With an estimated 424 people recovering from coronavirus, the county's active case load dropped by 11, and now sits at 1,301.

