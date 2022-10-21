Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 354 positive coronavirus cases in the county this week, according to the department's weekly update.
DCPH also confirmed three deaths were caused by COVID-19, but those deaths could've occurred at any point over the past several months. The death total is now up to 905 countywide.
DCPH estimates 460 people recovered from the virus, resulting in 101 fewer active cases in the county. The county's active case total now sits at 1,333.
