Home tests

A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.

 David Dermer/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,965 positive COVID-19 cases during Aug. 6-12, according to the department's weekly report.

The number of active coronavirus cases dropped by 288 because of an estimated 2,251 recoveries, bringing the county's active case load to 5,234. 

