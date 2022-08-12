A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 7:25 pm
A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,965 positive COVID-19 cases during Aug. 6-12, according to the department's weekly report.
The number of active coronavirus cases dropped by 288 because of an estimated 2,251 recoveries, bringing the county's active case load to 5,234.
DCPH confirmed three COVID-19 deaths, but those deaths didn't necessarily occur this week.
Denton County remains at a medium COVID-19 community level, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
