A health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Dallas.

 Ben Torres/Dallas Morning News file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,861 additional coronavirus cases from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, according to the department's weekly report.

DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus. With an estimated 2,275 people recovering from COVID-19 this week, the county's active case load dropped by 415 and now sits at 4,819. 

