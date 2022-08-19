Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 6:45 pm
A health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Dallas.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,861 additional coronavirus cases from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, according to the department's weekly report.
DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus. With an estimated 2,275 people recovering from COVID-19 this week, the county's active case load dropped by 415 and now sits at 4,819.
According to DCPH's symptom onset data, this week is the fifth in a row where cases have been on the decline.
