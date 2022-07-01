Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
Medical staff prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex in October 2021.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,748 COVID-19 cases from June 25 to July 1, according to its weekly report.
DCPH also confirmed three deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, although those deaths could have occurred ay any point in the past several months.
The county department estimates 1,302 residents recovered from the virus this week, for a net gain of 447 more active cases. The county's active case load is now estimated at 3,797.
Despite rising case totals, Denton County still remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's low "community level" designation, excluding it from any mask recommendations.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.