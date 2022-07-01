Giving a boost
Medical staff prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex in October 2021.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,748 COVID-19 cases from June 25 to July 1, according to its weekly report.

DCPH also confirmed three deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, although those deaths could have occurred ay any point in the past several months. 

The county department estimates 1,302 residents recovered from the virus this week, for a net gain of 447 more active cases. The county's active case load is now estimated at 3,797.

Despite rising case totals, Denton County still remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's low "community level" designation, excluding it from any mask recommendations.

— Justin Grass

