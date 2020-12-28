More local campuses than ever failed to report pandemic data to the state by the cut off for the most recent reporting period.
The data, released this past week by the Texas Department of State Health Services, covered reports from public schools through Dec. 20.
Some, but not all, local school districts began their winter breaks in the week leading up to that cutoff.
A Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the data focused on 11 local school districts and nine charter school campuses in Denton County. Private schools are not included in the data releases.
Included school districts are Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Included charter schools are Corinth Classical Academy–Upper Campus, Corinth Classical Academy, Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound, iSchool High Lewisville, Denton Classical Academy, Trivium Academy, the University of North Texas’ Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, as well as the North Texas Collegiate Academy’s south, north and east campuses.
Districts that are entirely or predominantly within Denton County are included, which means some campuses within the below analysis might not be within county limits.
Most new data is missing
The trend of missing and incomplete data continued this past reporting period.
Approximately 54.4% of all fields for new data within the state report were left blank, meaning districts and campuses failed to meet the reporting deadline.
Of the remaining data fields, 22.4% had data suppressed. Data can be suppressed for several reasons, including low and high rates of infection on a campus.
The remaining 23.2% of data fields had numbers.
No district reported data for all its campuses, and most districts included didn't report any.
Only Denton, Lewisville, Little Elm and Sanger ISDs reported any data for the most recent state report.
Regarding charter schools, only the Corinth Classical Upper School and Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound submitted any data for the most recent filing period.
Of that data, nearly every data field was suppressed.
State vs. local
The state data, while increasingly sparse, still pushed ahead of public-facing data from Denton County Public Health regarding the amount of data available to the public.
For example, DCPH had confirmed only 1,642 student and 603 staff cases of the coronavirus by Dec. 21.
The state, on the other hand, had confirmed 2,370 student and 776 staff cases by Dec. 20 for the 11 school districts included in the Record-Chronicle analysis.
Additionally, county health officials from Dec. 14-18 were able to report only 84 more student and 64 more staff cases of the virus.
State data for the same period confirmed 149 student and 120 staff cases.
Comparison between the datasets is not exact, but both sets are comparable.
We don't know where they're getting infected
Approximately 78.6% of student and staff infections came from a unknown source, according to state data.
That is up from 77.76% during the previous reporting period.
The figure had continually risen over the past several weeks, indicating school districts struggle to determine whether students are infected on or off campuses.