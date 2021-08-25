As a featured guest at a Denton Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson slammed hesitancy over vaccines and mask usage and suggested the COVID-19 vaccine could end up taking on a similar role to the flu shot after a missed opportunity to reach herd immunity.
Chamber board chair and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton President Jeff Reecer also answered questions at the chamber’s monthly government relations meeting, this time held virtually.
After a brief presentation on local coronavirus spread — which continues moving in the wrong direction — the topic quickly arrived at vaccines and masks as Richardson was asked what the business community can do to slow the disease’s progression.
“The simple answer is one everyone already knows,” Richardson said. “You really need to get vaccinated. There’s just no debate — you need to be vaccinated.”
Richardson said that as the virus continues to mutate through infections, more people become vulnerable, making vaccinations all the more important. But he didn’t stop there, adding that masks are essential as well — another point he said isn’t up for debate.
“That’s not political,” Richardson said. “I can cite 26 different studies that are on the CDC’s website. That’s not really a debatable conversation anymore. A barrier does prevent pathogenic transmission of a virus in aerosol and droplet. It just does.”
In his own personal life, Richardson said, he wears a mask every time someone comes into his office and will be isolating more as cases increase. Even sending his two vaccinated children to school makes him nervous, with the recent case surge especially illustrated in the 0-19 age group.
“I’m trying to keep everybody I know away from just places of business,” Richardson said. “People who make the decision not to be vaccinated if they’re eligible, that continues every week to be a more and more consequential decision. That’s mathematics — that’s not opinion, that’s not some government bureaucrat wanting to control your life, that’s just the math.”
Reecer agreed with Richardson, saying there aren’t two sides to the arguments over vaccines and mask wearing. As board chair, he added that the interests of public health don’t necessarily have to conflict with the interests of businesses.
“To me, it’s not masks or business, it’s masks and business,” Reecer said. “If you want to keep your businesses going, you want to keep your workforce engaged and healthy … the only way to get there is vaccines and masks.”
Reecer also addressed the state of the local hospital system, a day after Richardson said local hospitals are approaching the most dire situation they’ve seen since last winter. Reecer said there have been instances where he had no room for emergency patients at Texas Health Denton, specifically citing a man who came in with a brain bleed after a fall and had to eventually be transferred elsewhere for care.
“Nobody can really claim ignorance anymore [about COVID-19 hospitalizations],” Reecer said. “That’s really not the question anymore. It’s about taking beds away from the farming accident, the stroke, the heart attack. … There have been too many instances that I’m personally aware of where care was either delayed or avoided altogether.”
Asked if he thinks the COVID-19 vaccine will take on a similar role to the flu vaccine as a shot recommended every year, Richardson’s best guess was yes — with a disheartening reason.
“I think we missed our opportunity with herd immunity in May, between April and June of this year, when vaccine interest really started to wane,” Richardson said. “We missed our opportunity to have a larger herd immunity and to limit the delta variation. The consequence of that is now, with the continued variation, you weaken the existing [vaccine] recipe.”
Richardson explained that a similar approach to the flu will likely have to be taken. That means the coronavirus strain circulating at any given time will have to be cultured and sequenced, so that a new vaccine formula can be produced.
“I would’ve told you in June that we might just make it,” Richardson said. “I don’t believe that anymore and my colleagues and I, as is the world, are incredibly disappointed by that reality.”