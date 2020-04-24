The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Denton County nearly surpassed the number of patients actively battling the virus for the second day in a row.
That’s a departure from weeks past, during which far more patients were fighting the disease.
According to data released Friday afternoon by Denton County Public Health, the current number of active cases is 333 — just five more than the number of recovered cases, 328.
Of the 680 positive cases reported to date in the county, the largest number were located in Denton. Without adding the 54 Denton State Supported Living Center residents who tested positive for the disease, the city of Denton still outpaced all other parts of the county with 122 total confirmed cases.
Nineteen new cases were announced Friday by the county health department. Four of those came from Lewisville. Carrollton, Denton and unincorporated parts of the county each added three cases to their counts.
The section of Dallas in Denton County added two confirmed cases. Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Providence Village and Trophy Club each added one case.
Nine newly recovered cases were also reported Friday.
No additional deaths attributed to the disease were reported Friday, leaving the countywide total at 19. Even though men and women test positive for the virus at roughly the same rate, men account for nearly three-quarters of deaths in the county.
As it stands with county statistics, the county death rate from the virus appears to be roughly 2.79% for those confirmed to be virus carriers. The number likely would shift with more widespread testing.
It has been less than six weeks since the first case was confirmed in Denton County, and just over four weeks since the county first issued a stay-at-home order.