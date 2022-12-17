AP20071651723367.jpg

This AP file photo shows coronavirus testing. 

 The Associated Press

DALLAS — Yet another omicron subvariant is gaining ground in North Texas as coronavirus cases slowly climb alongside other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV.

XBB is a relatively recent addition to the alphabet soup of highly contagious but seemingly less-severe omicron offshoots. It’s what’s known as a recombinant variant, or a strain made up of two other variants. In this case, XBB is a combination of the omicron subvariants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you