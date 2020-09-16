200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Two more Denton residents have died from COVID-19, a man in his 70s and a woman over 80 who lived at Mayberry Gardens nursing home, Denton County Public Health said Wednesday. 

That brings DCPH's death toll to 107 from the virus, while the state is reporting 147 deaths in Denton County. 

DCPH also reported 92 new cases in Denton County, including 16 new cases in unincorporated parts of the county, 24 in Denton, 14 in Carrollton and 11 in Lewisville. Of the newly reported cases, 71 of the people are still sick. 

They also reported 108 recoveries, outpacing the number of new cases. 

Only one student tested positive locally, a student at Argyle Middle School, according to parent reports. A staff member at Harpool Middle School reported they tested positive, as did a staff member at Strickland Middle School. 

The county is also still registering people for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday at the University of North Texas Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Preregistration is required by phone at 940-349-2585, and appointments start at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are: people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the past week, essential employees, people 60 years and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 16

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11.317 92 107
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 71 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,230 14 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 730 1 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 253 2 2
Cross Roads 11 0
Dallas 295 2 6
Denton 2,186 24 33
Dish 1 1
DSSLC 101 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 657 6 1
Fort Worth 163 0
Frisco 436 3 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 140 1 3
Justin 40 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 66 2
Lake Dallas 143 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,786 11 17
Little Elm 590 4 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 41 0
Pilot Point 104 1 1
Plano 31 1
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 66 0
Roanoke 99 1 1
Sanger 125 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 123 1
Unincorporated 1,474 16 7

