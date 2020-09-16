Two more Denton residents have died from COVID-19, a man in his 70s and a woman over 80 who lived at Mayberry Gardens nursing home, Denton County Public Health said Wednesday.
That brings DCPH's death toll to 107 from the virus, while the state is reporting 147 deaths in Denton County.
DCPH also reported 92 new cases in Denton County, including 16 new cases in unincorporated parts of the county, 24 in Denton, 14 in Carrollton and 11 in Lewisville. Of the newly reported cases, 71 of the people are still sick.
They also reported 108 recoveries, outpacing the number of new cases.
Only one student tested positive locally, a student at Argyle Middle School, according to parent reports. A staff member at Harpool Middle School reported they tested positive, as did a staff member at Strickland Middle School.
The county is also still registering people for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday at the University of North Texas Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Preregistration is required by phone at 940-349-2585, and appointments start at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are: people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the past week, essential employees, people 60 years and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.