Two dozen more people in Denton County were confirmed to have COVID-19 by Friday evening.
Friday was also the fourth consecutive day where the number of recovered patients outpaced the number of people still battling the disease.
As of Friday, 548 people had recovered and 464 still had the disease. Despite that, Friday also saw the highest number of active cases in the county so far, an upward trend that has rarely faltered over the past months. To date, there’s been 1,040 total cases.
According to Denton County Public Health, the virus has killed 28 county residents.
Eleven of Friday’s new cases were reported in Lewisville. Five came out of Denton. Flower Mound and unincorporated sections of Denton County each added two cases to their lists.
One more case was confirmed in each of the following municipalities: Hickory Creek, Krum, Little Elm and The Colony.
As has been the case for quite some time, people in their 40s account for the largest portion of confirmed virus cases, followed quickly by people in their 50s and people in their 30s.