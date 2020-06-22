Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County have continued to trend sharply upward since June 8.
Health officials have announced 695 new cases since then.
It took six weeks after the first confirmed case in the county on March 15 to add that many new cases. Denton County just managed the feat in a third of the time.
This past week saw more coronavirus patients added in the county than any other week, with 394 more cases confirmed. It beat out the previous record-holder, which happened to be the second week of June, by an increase of nearly 70%.
Fifty-six more county residents were confirmed to have the virus Monday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 2,219.
Denton and unincorporated sections of the county each added 12 new patients with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Monday. Lewisville, which has the highest number of cases for any municipality in the county with 414, added seven new patients Monday.
Flower Mound and Carrollton each added six cases; The Colony and Little Elm added three each; two each went to Copper Canyon and Frisco; while Aubrey and parts of Dallas within Denton County added one patient each.
Hackberry, a neighbor of Frisco in east Denton County, gained its first confirmed virus patient, according to a Denton County Public Health announcement Monday.
County health officials have not confirmed the deaths of any county residents from the disease since the 36th death was announced on June 10. That leaves locals in the longest such streak since the first virus-related death in late March, despite the rapid rise of confirmed cases.
Testing for the virus fell dramatically in the past two weeks following a spike in the county during the first week of June, during which roughly 6,100 county residents were tested.
Only 3,800 tests were administered this past week, and 2,800 were reported the week before.
The next available county-led drive-thru testing event will be Friday from 8 a.m. until noon at Lewisville High School, 1098 W. Main St. Those hoping to be tested must register by calling 940-349-2585.