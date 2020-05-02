With 13 new cases reported Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Denton County reached 799. No deaths were reported Saturday.
On Friday, recovered cases outnumbered active cases by 14. Saturday’s report shows 391 people in Denton County have recovered while 386 individuals are still actively fighting the virus.
The new cases emanated from The Colony (1), Denton (2), Lewisville (5), Little Elm (1), Trophy Club (1) and three from unincorporated areas in the county.
Saturday also marked Denton County’s first drive-thru testing for the virus. About 200 people were tested and the county is planning to schedule more testing events.
Confirmed cases
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|799
|22
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|96
|2
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|50
|1
|Copper Canyon
|4
|Corinth
|9
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|35
|1
|Denton
|149
|8
|DSSLC
|54
|Double Oak
|7
|Flower Mound
|35
|1
|Fort Worth
|11
|Frisco
|54
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|10
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|7
|Lake Dallas
|13
|Lewisville
|74
|7
|Little Elm
|53
|Northlake
|4
|Oak Point
|1
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|7
|Providence Village
|6
|Roanoke
|5
|Sanger
|3
|Shady Shores
|2
|Trophy Club
|10
|Unincorporated
|80
|1