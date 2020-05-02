20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC File Photo

With 13 new cases reported Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Denton County reached 799. No deaths were reported Saturday.

On Friday, recovered cases outnumbered active cases by 14. Saturday’s report shows 391 people in Denton County have recovered while 386 individuals are still actively fighting the virus.

The new cases emanated from The Colony (1), Denton (2), Lewisville (5), Little Elm (1), Trophy Club (1) and three from unincorporated areas in the county.

Saturday also marked Denton County’s first drive-thru testing for the virus. About 200 people were tested and the county is planning to schedule more testing events.

Confirmed cases

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 799 22
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 96 2
Celina 1
The Colony 50 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 9
Cross Roads 1
Dallas 35 1
Denton 149 8
DSSLC 54
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 35 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 54
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 10
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 13
Lewisville 74 7
Little Elm 53
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 6
Roanoke 5
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 2
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 80 1
— Zaira Perez

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

