A Prosper man in his 60s was announced dead of COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health, bringing to total number of county deaths to 33.
People in their 60s account for nearly 40% of deaths attributed to the disease in Denton County.
County residents in their 40s continue to make up the largest section of confirmed cases of the disease, but only one such patient had died as of Friday afternoon.
Additionally, another 13 county residents were confirmed Friday to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing to total number of cases to 1,467.
Denton and The Colony each took on three more residents as patients, according to county health department reports.
Carrollton and unincorporated sections of Denton County each added two more confirmed cases of the disease. One more patient was added to existing case lists in Copper Canyon, Flower Mound and Roanoke.