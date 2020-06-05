Denton County Public Health

A Prosper man in his 60s was announced dead of COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health, bringing to total number of county deaths to 33.

People in their 60s account for nearly 40% of deaths attributed to the disease in Denton County.

County residents in their 40s continue to make up the largest section of confirmed cases of the disease, but only one such patient had died as of Friday afternoon.

Additionally, another 13 county residents were confirmed Friday to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing to total number of cases to 1,467.

Denton and The Colony each took on three more residents as patients, according to county health department reports.

Carrollton and unincorporated sections of Denton County each added two more confirmed cases of the disease. One more patient was added to existing case lists in Copper Canyon, Flower Mound and Roanoke.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 5

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1467 33
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 154 4
Celina 1
The Colony 85 2
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 258 11
DSSLC 61 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 55 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 72
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 21
Lewisville 294 7
Little Elm 76 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 13
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 155 2

