Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

Denton County Public Health officials announced 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

Additionally, officials announced a Carrollton woman in her 60s had died because of the disease. 

Across the county, people in their 60s account for only 12.7% of virus cases but more than a third of attributable deaths.

People in their 40s continue to represent the largest age group with confirmed cases, but only one such case had resulted in a person's death in the county by Friday evening.

Texans of color, particularly Hispanic and black Texans, continue to make up a disproportionate number of confirmed cases, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Eight of the cases announced Friday were from people living in Lewisville. Carrollton and Denton each had three more cases added to their lists. 

One more patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Double Oak, Krum and Lake Dallas. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 23

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1205 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 131 3
Celina 1
The Colony 65 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 17
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 49 1
Denton 221 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 8
Flower Mound 47 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 66
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 19
Lewisville 219 7
Little Elm 63 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 126 2

