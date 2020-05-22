Denton County Public Health officials announced 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
Additionally, officials announced a Carrollton woman in her 60s had died because of the disease.
Across the county, people in their 60s account for only 12.7% of virus cases but more than a third of attributable deaths.
People in their 40s continue to represent the largest age group with confirmed cases, but only one such case had resulted in a person’s death in the county by Friday evening.
Texans of color, particularly Hispanic and black Texans, continue to make up a disproportionate number of confirmed cases, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Eight of the cases announced Friday were from people living in Lewisville. Carrollton and Denton each had three more cases added to their lists.
One more patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Double Oak, Krum and Lake Dallas.