Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage on May 19. 

Nine more Denton County residents had been confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday, according to health officials.

That brings the countywide total to 1,233, according to Denton County Public Health, and 30 people in Denton County have died because of the disease in the past two months.

Three of the new patients announced Monday live in Double Oak. Two more live in Lewisville. Carrollton, Denton, Frisco and Roanoke each added one more patient to their lists Monday.

Denton County’s next large-scale testing event will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive.

Drive-thru testing is free and open to people who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past week, as well as all essential employees. Those wishing to be tested must register ahead of time by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 25

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,233 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 135 3
Celina 1
The Colony 66 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 51 1
Denton 223 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 48 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 67
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 19
Lewisville 228 7
Little Elm 63 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 9
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 126 2

