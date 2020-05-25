Nine more Denton County residents had been confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday, according to health officials.
That brings the countywide total to 1,233, according to Denton County Public Health, and 30 people in Denton County have died because of the disease in the past two months.
Three of the new patients announced Monday live in Double Oak. Two more live in Lewisville. Carrollton, Denton, Frisco and Roanoke each added one more patient to their lists Monday.
Denton County’s next large-scale testing event will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive.
Drive-thru testing is free and open to people who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past week, as well as all essential employees. Those wishing to be tested must register ahead of time by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585.