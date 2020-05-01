Nearly a third of all COVID-19 deaths in Denton County have come out of a single Denton facility.
Seven of the 22 reported people to have died were residents of the Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The most recent death, reported Friday by Denton County Public Health, was a woman in her 60s at the nursing home.
Many of the other deaths across the county have been from nursing homes in other cities.
Four of the center’s residents to die were women, and three were men. That diverges from the larger trend across the county, where just over 68% of people who died were men.
Of the eight Denton residents killed by the virus, only one did not live at the facility.
Additionally, the county reported 21 additional active cases in the county, bringing the total to 786.
Denton currently has the highest number of patients with COVID-19. Without adding the 54 residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center, 147 Dentonites have been confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Six of the additional patients announced Friday live in Carrollton, and five more live in Denton. The Colony, Lewisville, Flower Mound and parts of unincorporated Denton County each had two more cases to announce.
One patient was added to the existing case counts in Krum and Lake Dallas.
Friday also marked the first day of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy. Restaurants, retailers, move theaters and malls were able to open at 25% capacity for the first time since his previous stay-at-home order was first enacted.
Denton County Public Health will offer its first drive-thru testing for the virus this Saturday. Testing capacity will be limited to 200 people, all of whom were required to register before 5 p.m. Friday.