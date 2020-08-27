Two more Denton County residents in their 70s have died from COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
One was a woman living at The Vintage Health Care in Denton, and the other was a man living in The Colony.
Their deaths make the 99th and 100th attributable to the disease confirmed by DCPH.
Due to a difference in reporting methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had documented 122 such deaths by Wednesday evening. The department’s public-facing statistics were not updated on schedule Thursday afternoon.
County health officials Thursday also confirmed 201 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The additions bring the countywide total to 9,745, of whom 2,067 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Thursday afternoon.
The rolling average of newly reported infected locals began trending up roughly two weeks back. It had nearly climbed back to the county’s peak on July 25 by Thursday afternoon.
Forty-seven of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a Denton State Supported Living Center resident.
Thirty-two live in Lewisville, 29 live in Carrollton, 24 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 16 live in The Colony.