Two more Denton County residents in their 70s have died from COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

One was a woman living at The Vintage Health Care in Denton, and the other was a man living in The Colony.

Their deaths make the 99th and 100th attributable to the disease confirmed by DCPH.

Due to a difference in reporting methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had documented 122 such deaths by Wednesday evening. The department’s public-facing statistics were not updated on schedule Thursday afternoon.

County health officials Thursday also confirmed 201 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The additions bring the countywide total to 9,745, of whom 2,067 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Thursday afternoon.

The rolling average of newly reported infected locals began trending up roughly two weeks back. It had nearly climbed back to the county’s peak on July 25 by Thursday afternoon.

Forty-seven of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a Denton State Supported Living Center resident.

Thirty-two live in Lewisville, 29 live in Carrollton, 24 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 16 live in The Colony.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 27

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 9745 201 100 2
Argyle 44 0
Aubrey 65 3 1
Bartonville 23 0
Carrollton 1031 29 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 643 16 4 1
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 209 2 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 279 4 5
Denton 1881 46 30 1
DSSLC 92 1 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 556 4 1
Fort Worth 148 5
Frisco 379 6 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 4 0
Hickory Creek 43 1
Highland Village 116 4 3
Justin 37 0
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 58 0
Lake Dallas 127 4
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1538 32 17
Little Elm 495 8 5
Northlake 42 2 1
Oak Point 32 2
Pilot Point 88 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 14 0
Prosper 23 0 1
Providence Village 59 1
Roanoke 76 1 1
Sanger 106 1
Shady Shores 28 2 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 105 2
Unincorporated 1279 24 6

