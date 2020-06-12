Denton County health officials announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday afternoon.
That narrowly outpaces the previous single-day record of 54 on March 27, when county residents first learned how widespread the virus was at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
There are now 1,687 confirmed cases in the county.
Friday’s announcement also confirmed this week has seen the highest number of confirmed cases in the county since the first case was reported on March 15, and only six days’ numbers have been announced.
The past six days have seen 201 cases in the county. The previous highest weeklong count was from April 5-11, when 186 cases were reported.
No new deaths from virus complications were reported Friday, leaving the total at 36.
People in their 60s continue to account for less than 10% of cases but more than 41% of deaths in Denton County.
Also of note, men account for two-thirds of county deaths caused by the disease despite making up only 53% of confirmed cases.
Eighteen of the newly announced patients live in unincorporated sections of Denton County. Seven patients each live in Lewisville and Denton, and six are from Carrollton.
Frisco and Little Elm each added four new patients to existing lists. The Colony and Dallas each had three more Denton County residents test positive for the virus.
Flower Mound and Corinth each added one more patient.