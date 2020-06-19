Denton County surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to an announcement from Denton County Public Health.
The announcement added 73 known patients with the disease, bringing the countywide total to 2,054.
Health officials have long agreed that actual numbers of infected people are almost certainly higher than confirmed cases, owing in part to testing shortages.
Despite the rapid increase in cases over the past few days, which saw two consecutive record-breaking days of case increases, the county is currently in its longest stretch without another confirmed death since the first resident was killed by the disease on March 26.
There hasn’t been an increase in that statistic since the 36th death was announced 10 days ago.
Recent weeks have also seen an increase in the proportion of younger patients. Patients in their 20s and patients in their 30s each account for 426 confirmed cases. Added together, they account for just over 40% of cases in Denton County. Adding in patients in their 40s pushes that portion over 60%.
The county’s next drive-thru testing event will take place Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage, 350 S. Welch St. Those looking to get tested must register by calling 940-349-2585.
Denton and unincorporated sections of the county both added 16 new patients, according to Friday’s announcement. Carrollton added nine, Lewisville added eight and Little Elm added seven.
Four new cases were reported each in Flower Mound and Frisco. The Colony and Krum added two cases each. One new patient was announced in each of the following parts of the county: Aubrey, Celina, Corinth, Highland Village, Justin and Prosper.