Four nursing home residents and three other Denton County residents died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health officials reported Thursday.
A woman and man over the age of 80 who lived at the Vintage Health Care Center in Denton, a woman over 80 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, and a woman in her 70s who lived at Cottonwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Denton account for the nursing home deaths.
The three additional deaths were all men: a man in his 70s from Northlake, a man in his 50s from Little Elm and a man in his 60s from a southeastern portion of unincorporated Denton County.
Meanwhile, the state’s health department is reporting 98 deaths in Denton County as their confirmation process that the death was caused by COVID-19 is less stringent than county health.
Another 118 cases were newly reported in municipalities across the county, while 126 fully recovered cases were reported.
The hardest-hit areas were Lewisville with 25 new cases, Denton with 19 new cases and Carrollton with 11.
Currently, adult ICU capacity is at 77.8% with 77 beds occupied.