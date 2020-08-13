AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 Associated Press

Four nursing home residents and three other Denton County residents died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health officials reported Thursday.

A woman and man over the age of 80 who lived at the Vintage Health Care Center in Denton, a woman over 80 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, and a woman in her 70s who lived at Cottonwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Denton account for the nursing home deaths.

The three additional deaths were all men: a man in his 70s from Northlake, a man in his 50s from Little Elm and a man in his 60s from a southeastern portion of unincorporated Denton County.

Meanwhile, the state’s health department is reporting 98 deaths in Denton County as their confirmation process that the death was caused by COVID-19 is less stringent than county health.

Another 118 cases were newly reported in municipalities across the county, while 126 fully recovered cases were reported.

The hardest-hit areas were Lewisville with 25 new cases, Denton with 19 new cases and Carrollton with 11.

Currently, adult ICU capacity is at 77.8% with 77 beds occupied.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 13

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increases
Denton County 8,077 118 80
Argyle 38 0
Aubrey 52 0 1
Bartonville 16 1
Carrollton 814 11 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 517 10 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 178 0 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 238 5 5
Denton 1,535 19 21 3
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 449 5 1
Fort Worth 106 0
Frisco 344 2 4
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 34 0
Highland Village 98 1 3
Justin 29 0
Krugerville 7 0
Krum 49 2
Lake Dallas 110 3
Lakewood Village 4 0
Lewisville 1,300 25 15
Little Elm 428 9 4 1
Northlake 30 2 1 1
Oak Point 27 1
Pilot Point 66 2 1 1
Plano 26 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 20 0 1
Providence Village 50 3
Roanoke 59 1 1
Sanger 88 5
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 83 1
Unincorporated 1,081 10 5 1

Tags

Recommended for you