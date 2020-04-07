Denton County confirmed an additional 29 coronavirus cases Tuesday, increasing the countywide total to 366.
No additional cases were reported Tuesday from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the COVID-19 outbreak has infected a total of 93 individuals. A total of 50 residents and 43 staff members are confirmed to have contracted the virus since the facility outbreak became publicly known on March 21.
Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said more than 750 staff and residents have been tested at the living center as of Tuesday. He said the health department is testing its last cohort of employees before testing responsibilities are transferred to Texas Health and Human Services.
“The governor’s office and Health and Human Services Commission put out guidance yesterday that held Health and Human Services in charge of living centers and assisted living,” Richardson said. “They’re the lead agency by proclamation, and we did transition the future testing to them, although we did have a testing event today, and we wanted to help them train staff.”
County health will be coordinating with the state and will be notified if additional cases are confirmed, Richardson said.
Meanwhile, additional cases were reported Tuesday afternoon emanating from Denton, Carrollton, The Colony, Corinth, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Little Elm, Justin and unincorporated Denton County.
The city of Denton, which still has the most reported cases in the county, confirmed an additional nine cases on Tuesday, bringing the citywide total to 55.
Ninety-one people have recovered from the virus, according to county officials, while the total number of deaths remained at seven Tuesday.
A total of 281 individuals are reported to be in home isolation, while 81 have been hospitalized and four cases are pending investigation. Meanwhile, about 53% of all novel coronavirus cases in the county have been found in people ages 50 or older.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.