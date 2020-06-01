There are 22 active and 44 recovered COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center after five additional cases were reported over the weekend. 

Denton County Public Health officials updated the active case count Monday and announced a Denton woman in her 50s has died from complications after being hospitalized. She was the 32nd person in the county to die from the disease.

There were also 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county Monday, with the biggest clusters coming from Lewisville (5), Dallas (4) and unincorporated parts of Denton County (4).

The living center, which was hard hit at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, had its first new cases reported this weekend after a lull since May 14. 

Currently, less than half of ICU beds in Denton County are occupied, with 17 ventilators in use and 88 still available. 

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 1, 2020

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,398 32
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 147 4
Celina 1
The Colony 78 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 242 11
DSSLC 60 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 54 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 72
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 280 7
Little Elm 71 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 16
Unincorporated 148 2

