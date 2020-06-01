There are 22 active and 44 recovered COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center after five additional cases were reported over the weekend.
Denton County Public Health officials updated the active case count Monday and announced a Denton woman in her 50s has died from complications after being hospitalized. She was the 32nd person in the county to die from the disease.
There were also 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county Monday, with the biggest clusters coming from Lewisville (5), Dallas (4) and unincorporated parts of Denton County (4).
The living center, which was hard hit at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, had its first new cases reported this weekend after a lull since May 14.
Currently, less than half of ICU beds in Denton County are occupied, with 17 ventilators in use and 88 still available.