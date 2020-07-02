Denton County Public Health announced 81 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 3,032.
Approximately 37.6% of all cases reported in the county since mid-March have been reported over the past two weeks.
Lewisville took on the highest number of new patients in Denton County with 17 announced by county health officials Thursday. Denton added 16. Carrollton and unincorporated portions of Denton County each added 10.
Flower Mound added six new patients, The Colony added four, and Little Elm and Hickory Creek added three each. A section of Fort Worth inside county lines added two more patients.
Each of the following municipalities added one more patient with Thursday’s announcement: Argyle, Corinth, Frisco, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Plano, Roanoke and Trophy Club.
Gov. Greg Abbott, in a Thursday afternoon executive order, mandated the wearing of a face covering in public for most Texans in most instances. The order specifies that people must cover their mouth and nose when in public or inside a “commercial entity or other building” when it isn’t possible to maintain six feet of distance from others.
The order came after weeks of record-breaking case numbers in Denton County and across the state.