Denton County Public Health announced 81 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 3,032.

Approximately 37.6% of all cases reported in the county since mid-March have been reported over the past two weeks.

Lewisville took on the highest number of new patients in Denton County with 17 announced by county health officials Thursday. Denton added 16. Carrollton and unincorporated portions of Denton County each added 10.

Flower Mound added six new patients, The Colony added four, and Little Elm and Hickory Creek added three each. A section of Fort Worth inside county lines added two more patients.

Each of the following municipalities added one more patient with Thursday’s announcement: Argyle, Corinth, Frisco, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Plano, Roanoke and Trophy Club.

Gov. Greg Abbott, in a Thursday afternoon executive order, mandated the wearing of a face covering in public for most Texans in most instances. The order specifies that people must cover their mouth and nose when in public or inside a “commercial entity or other building” when it isn’t possible to maintain six feet of distance from others.

The order came after weeks of record-breaking case numbers in Denton County and across the state.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter @RyanAHiggs.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 2

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 3032 37
Argyle 12
Aubrey 14 1
Bartonville 4
Carrollton 330 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 206 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 52
Cross Roads 4
Dallas 98 2
Denton 590 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 15
Flower Mound 131 1
Fort Worth 34
Frisco 142
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 9
Highland Village 24
Justin 7
Krum 24
Lake Dallas 41
Lewisville 539 8
Little Elm 158 1
Northlake 11
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 9
Plano 11
Ponder 4
Prosper 10 1
Providence Village 11
Roanoke 28
Sanger 23
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 27
Unincorporated 364 2

Recommended for you