Denton County Public Health will soon add booster shot self-scheduling for Pfizer recipients, though boosters for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have not yet been approved, according to a Saturday news release.
DCPH will begin sending self-scheduling links to its previous Pfizer recipients next week, the release states. The booster was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services after weeks of uncertainty.
The booster will be available to Pfizer recipients who received their second shot at least six months ago and who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria. Several groups are eligible, with the CDC specifically recommending the booster to those over 65, those between 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions and anyone in long-term care settings.
Additionally, the CDC states people between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions “may” receive the booster, as well as people between 18 and 64 who are “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.”
“We’re working with private providers as well as our health department to make sure our residents have access to vaccine — from first doses to boosters for eligible folks,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in the release.
Residents can also check with pharmacies and health care providers to receive the booster from them.