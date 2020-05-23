Denton County Public Health officials announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday, bringing the active case total to 566.
A total of 1,212 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the county. Health officials reported that 616 people have recovered and 30 have died.
One more person in Corinth , Carrollton and The Colony and four people in Lewisville tested positive for the virus.
The number of positive cases in Lewisville surpassed the city of Denton’s by two cases Saturday, for the first time since March 28. The city of Denton has had 221 cases confirmed and Lewisville now has 223.
The city of Denton’s count doesn’t include the positive cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center which remained at 55 Saturday. One resident at the center has died due to the virus.
COVID-19 has been confirmed in more men than women in Denton County, with men making up 53.4% of cases.