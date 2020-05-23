20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health officials announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday, bringing the active case total to 566.

A total of 1,212 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the county. Health officials reported that 616 people have recovered and 30 have died.

One more person in Corinth , Carrollton and The Colony and four people in Lewisville tested positive for the virus.

The number of positive cases in Lewisville surpassed the city of Denton’s by two cases Saturday, for the first time since March 28. The city of Denton has had 221 cases confirmed and Lewisville now has 223.

The city of Denton’s count doesn’t include the positive cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center which remained at 55 Saturday. One resident at the center has died due to the virus.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in more men than women in Denton County, with men making up 53.4% of cases.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 23, 2020

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1212 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 132 3
Celina 1
The Colony 66 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 18
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 49 1
Denton 221 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 8
Flower Mound 47 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 66
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 19
Lewisville 223 7
Little Elm 63 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 126 2

Tags

Recommended for you