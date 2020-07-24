AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site July 8 in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Denton County health officials confirmed Friday a Denton man older than 80 has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

The man had been living at The Vintage Retirement Community.

His death is at least the third COVID-19 death within The Vintage, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the 47th such death in Denton County caused by the disease since early March. He was the 15th Denton resident to be killed by the disease.

Men accounted for 72% of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Denton County. In contrast, they constituted just under 51% of confirmed virus cases by Friday afternoon.

Health officials also confirmed 192 more county residents had tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 5,915 confirmed infections.

Thirty-eight of the infected residents announced Friday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County. Thirty-four live in Denton, 26 in Lewisville, 14 in Little Elm, 12 in The Colony, 10 in Carrollton and nine in Flower Mound.

Seven live in a section of Dallas within Denton County, and six live in Corinth.

Each of the following cities have four more county residents confirmed to have the virus: Aubrey, Frisco, Oak Point and Sanger.

Krum added three more infected residents to its tally.

Each of the following cities have two more county residents confirmed to have the virus: Double Oak, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Pilot Point and Plano.

Each of the following added one more resident with the virus: Argyle, Bartonville, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Ponder, Roanoke and Trophy Club.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 24

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 5,915 47
Argyle 28
Aubrey 39 1
Bartonville 11
Carrollton 586 4
Celina 10
Coppell 3
The Colony 404 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 119
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 182 3
Denton 1,148 15
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 27
Flower Mound 329 1
Fort Worth 71
Frisco 254 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 23
Highland Village 56
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 40
Lake Dallas 74
Lakewood Village 2
Lewisville 974 11
Little Elm 317 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 19
Pilot Point 36
Plano 21
Ponder 9
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 35
Roanoke 42
Sanger 52
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 1
Trophy Club 56
Unincorporated 777 3

Tags

Recommended for you