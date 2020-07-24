Denton County health officials confirmed Friday a Denton man older than 80 has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.
The man had been living at The Vintage Retirement Community.
His death is at least the third COVID-19 death within The Vintage, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the 47th such death in Denton County caused by the disease since early March. He was the 15th Denton resident to be killed by the disease.
Men accounted for 72% of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Denton County. In contrast, they constituted just under 51% of confirmed virus cases by Friday afternoon.
Health officials also confirmed 192 more county residents had tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 5,915 confirmed infections.
Thirty-eight of the infected residents announced Friday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County. Thirty-four live in Denton, 26 in Lewisville, 14 in Little Elm, 12 in The Colony, 10 in Carrollton and nine in Flower Mound.
Seven live in a section of Dallas within Denton County, and six live in Corinth.
Each of the following cities have four more county residents confirmed to have the virus: Aubrey, Frisco, Oak Point and Sanger.
Krum added three more infected residents to its tally.
Each of the following cities have two more county residents confirmed to have the virus: Double Oak, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Pilot Point and Plano.
Each of the following added one more resident with the virus: Argyle, Bartonville, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Ponder, Roanoke and Trophy Club.