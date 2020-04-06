Denton County’s COVID-19 confirmed case count rose by 33 Monday, bringing the county’s total to 337.
That marked the county’s largest jump in confirmed cases since the March 27 54-patient increase at Denton State Supported Living Center.
Standing at 50 confirmed cases among the center’s residents, the center still has more confirmed cases than any city in the county if you exclude its count from the city of Denton’s. The center, which houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been a hot spot for cases.
While no additional center residents tested positive Monday, four more employees were confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total for employees to 43. County officials declined to provide more information about where in the county the four employees live.
No additional virus-related deaths were confirmed Monday, leaving Denton County’s death toll at seven.
Seventy-six people had recovered from the virus by Monday evening. They account for more than one-fifth of people who had tested positive in Denton County.
As of Monday evening, just over 51% of confirmed cases in the county were men. Slightly more than 71% of virus patients in Denton County who have died were men.
In mid-March, the Washington Post reported that upward of 70% of virus-related deaths in Italy had been men. The numbers varied by country, but the trend remained.
It has been less than one month since the first county case was confirmed on March 15, when a man living outside the county — but in isolation in Double Oak — tested positive for the coronavirus strain discovered in 2019.
Cross Roads and Shady Shores each had their first case confirmed by the county in an announcement that came Monday evening.
Little Elm had the largest number of additional cases in the county Monday, with 10 more cases than previously reported. Denton’s count increased by six, while most other cities with an increase saw much smaller jumps.
Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 6
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|337
|7
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|31
|1
|The Colony
|22
|1
|Copper Canyon
|1
|Cross Roads
|1
|Corinth
|5
|Dallas
|12
|Denton
|44
|DSSLC
|50
|Double Oak
|4
|Flower Mound
|15
|Forth Worth
|1
|Frisco
|25
|Hickory Creek
|2
|Highland Village
|3
|Justin
|1
|Krum
|2
|Lake Dallas
|6
|Lewisville
|26
|3
|Little Elm
|28
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|5
|Providence Village
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|1
|Trophy Club
|7
|Unincorporated
|31
|1