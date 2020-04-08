Denton County announced 32 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, increasing the countywide total to 398.
Meanwhile, 100 people have recovered from the virus, while the active case count is 291. The number of active cases reflects the difference between total cases and the number of recoveries and deaths, which is seven.
An additional four staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center were confirmed to have contracted the virus as of Wednesday, bringing the center's total to 97. Since the center's outbreak was first publicly reported in late March, 50 residents and 47 staff members have been infected. Staff member cases are included in counts for their city of residence.
There were also nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Denton on Wednesday, according to public health officials. Denton's total case count is now 62.
The county has 310 people in home isolation, while 87 have been hospitalized, and one case is pending investigation. Meanwhile, about 53% of all cases have occurred in people 50 and older; just over 50% of all patients are men.
Denton County towns and cities with additional case counts on Wednesday include Carrollton (2), Copper Canyon (2), Dallas (1), Denton (9), Flower Mound (1), Frisco (4), Krum (1), Lewisville (2), Prosper (1) and unincorporated Denton County(3). Meanwhile, the town of Northlake confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
The most common transmission type is contact with a confirmed case — 38% of the county's COVID-19 cases, according to county officials — but a close second is local transmission, which means the source is unknown, accounting for nearly 37% of cases in the county. Recent travel makes up about 23% of cases; however, county officials have not determined the origin of three cases.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said that "undetermined" means epidemiologists were unable to determine origin of transmission based on available information in the case.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.