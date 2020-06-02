Denton County Public Health

Eighteen new patients with COVID-19 were announced by Denton County Public Health on Tuesday afternoon.

They bring the county’s confirmed total to 1,416 — 700 of whom are still currently battling the disease.

The number of active cases outpaced the number of those who had recovered across the county for the second consecutive day, which is contrary to the trend in place since May 12. As of Tuesday afternoon, 684 people in the county had recovered after testing positive for the virus.

Six of the new patients announced Tuesday live in Lewisville, and four live in Carrollton.

Shady Shores, Little Elm and unincorporated sections of the county each added two new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Carrollton and Double Oak each added one additional case to their lists.

One patient over the age of 80 was added to the county’s list Sunday, but was subsequently removed when health officials realized the person didn’t live within county limits. The correction seemingly lowered the county’s case count for that age bracket to 24.

The next countywide testing event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon this Friday. The drive-thru event will be held at Sanger Sports Park. Those wishing to be tested must register in advance by calling 940-349-2585.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 2

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1416 32
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 148 4
Celina 1
The Colony 78 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 246 11
DSSLC 60 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 54 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 72
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 286 7
Little Elm 73 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 6 1
Trophy Club 16
Unincorporated 150 2

