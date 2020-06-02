Eighteen new patients with COVID-19 were announced by Denton County Public Health on Tuesday afternoon.
They bring the county’s confirmed total to 1,416 — 700 of whom are still currently battling the disease.
The number of active cases outpaced the number of those who had recovered across the county for the second consecutive day, which is contrary to the trend in place since May 12. As of Tuesday afternoon, 684 people in the county had recovered after testing positive for the virus.
Six of the new patients announced Tuesday live in Lewisville, and four live in Carrollton.
Shady Shores, Little Elm and unincorporated sections of the county each added two new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Carrollton and Double Oak each added one additional case to their lists.
One patient over the age of 80 was added to the county’s list Sunday, but was subsequently removed when health officials realized the person didn’t live within county limits. The correction seemingly lowered the county’s case count for that age bracket to 24.
The next countywide testing event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon this Friday. The drive-thru event will be held at Sanger Sports Park. Those wishing to be tested must register in advance by calling 940-349-2585.