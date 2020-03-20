Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Six more cases of COVID-19 in Denton County were confirmed Friday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 15 and citywide to two, according to Denton County Public Health.
The six new cases include another in the Denton city limits and another local transmission.
The new cases also include one more in Frisco and Lewisville. New cases show the first confirmed cases in Aubrey, Little Elm and Justin. There are now four total cases in Lewisville, four in Frisco and two in Denton.
Six of the 15 cases are people in their 50s, according to health officials. No cases confirmed in the county are people older than 69 years old or younger than 20.
Of the 15 cases, 11 people are in home isolation, and four are hospitalized. The four patients in hospitals include a Lewisville man in his 40s who is in critical condition and a Lewisville woman in her 50s.
Nine of the 15 confirmed cases are travel-related, three are local transmission, two involve contact with a confirmed case, and one is pending investigation.
The most recent recommended COVID-19 guidelines for people with mild symptoms are to self-isolate at home until fever is absent for 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved and seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
If symptoms worsen, people should call their health care provider before going to an office or emergency room to limit potential spread.
Denton County Public Health is contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus.