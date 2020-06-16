Denton County officials announced 40 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the countywide total to 1,812.
Tuesday’s new cases are from Denton (14), Lewisville (6), Aubrey (2), Corinth (2), The Colony (2), Little Elm (1), Sanger (1), Providence Village (1), Lake Dallas (1), and the Denton County portions of Fort Worth (1), Flower Mound (1), Celina (2) and Carrollton (3), while three cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 315 Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, about half — 160 individuals — have since recovered.
Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the department has received over 95% of results from nursing homes tested for the coronavirus. Rainey said there have not been any outbreaks reported at any of the 19 nursing homes that were tested.
“It is worth reiterating that COVID-19 testing is a point-in-time test to determine if there is an active infection, so there are still risks and concerns in which the safety and health of those residents should remain paramount,” Rainey said in an email Tuesday.
Officials announced that 13 people are newly recovered and that active cases have increased by 27, bringing the respective totals to 961 and 815.