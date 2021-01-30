After being allocated over 30,000 vaccines by the state, Denton County Public Health is set to host an immunization clinic at Texas Motor Speedway on Tuesday that could administer 10,000, with additional clinics at the track a possibility, according to DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey.
DCPH has used several locations for its drive-thru vaccination clinics in past weeks, including the University of North Texas Discovery Park campus, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton and First Baptist Church in Lewisville. Set to receive its largest shipment to date — a 31,500 vaccine delivery including 19,500 Pfizer doses and 12,000 Moderna doses — Rainey said the size of TMS is the major benefit of the site.
“It is a much larger parking lot,” Rainey said Friday. “We’re hopeful we can get people in and out a lot faster.”
Tuesday’s clinic will be yet another test for the county, as the 10,000 vaccine mark is double that of DCPH’s previous high for an individual clinic. As a result, Rainey said the department will utilize double the volunteers and double the staff at the speedway to keep up with the increased volume.
Rainey did not know how Tuesday’s 10,000 vaccines will be split between Pfizer and Moderna doses, but said that 500 of them will be second doses for residents who received their first shot weeks ago. She said the county is hoping to administer all 31,500 of their allocated doses by the end of the week and is planning three clinics, rather than the usual two, to do so. The other two could also be held at the track, though those details were not yet worked out as of Friday evening.
County Judge Andy Eads said on Saturday the situation remains fluid and that TMS may be an option for future weeks as well, depending on the county’s allocations moving forward. He echoed the benefit of the site.
“Having a large, open parking lot that does not have medians, trees and landscaping gives us a very open palette to work within,” Eads said.
Eads added that he believes the only limiting factors for clinics at a site like the speedway would be vaccine availability and the county’s ability to staff them as allocations get larger.
As with all DCPH COVID-19 vaccine clinics, no drive-up appointments will be allowed Tuesday at TMS. Only residents who registered via the department’s online vaccine waitlist and received a notification of their appointment date and time will be administered a vaccine.