The approval of a new assistant chief deputy position for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The meeting will be the county’s second-to-last of 2020. Sheriff Tracy Murphree stated in the request that the new position will manage and supervise administrative work to support the department.
“This will allocate the span of control to be more efficient and effective,” Murphree wrote. The assistant chief deputy position would cost $128,064 from Jan. 1, when the position is created, to Sept. 30. For that period, the Sheriff’s Office would cover the costs before it’s added to the budget next year.
For fiscal year 2022, the department will request $156,972 to fund the position, although that request will not formally take place until the budgeting process begins. Commissioners can approve the new position during Tuesday’s meeting.
Public Health Director Matt Richardson is scheduled to give his weekly update on coronavirus spread within the county.
Richardson was quoted in the department’s Friday news release, when it announced six deaths and more than 550 additional cases of the virus.
“DCPH is monitoring our shortage of ICU availability today. With only six ICU beds available, there is simply no time for discussion,” Richardson stated. “Masks and distancing are the only way to help a stressed and critical situation developing in our hospitals. We’re asking everyone to be a part of the solution — comply with the recommendations to help others.”
On Monday, DCPH data showed that only five of the county’s 72 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied.
The county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration is currently extended through Dec. 30, but commissioners could extend it further at either of the two remaining 2020 meetings. After Dec. 15, commissioners will not meet until the new year.