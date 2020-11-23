County health officials Monday also confirmed another 484 locals had tested positive for that virus, which surpasses the previous record of 405 set on Thursday.
That marked the seventh time the record for largest single-day increase had been broken in November alone.
Another county resident’s death was confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
She was a woman older than 80 living in Flower Mound. DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die of the disease.
Her death was the 147th COVID-19 death confirmed by DCPH, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 202 such deaths in Denton County by the same time.
As of Monday, 34.7% of county residents killed by the disease were 80 years old or older, according to DCPH. Only 13.6% of locals confirmed killed by COVID-19 were younger than 60, and none were younger than 40.
In Denton County, men account for 59% of all COVID-19 deaths despite making up less than half of all confirmed coronavirus cases.
County Judge Andy Eads did not immediately respond to a call requesting comment Monday afternoon, and his voicemail box was full.
The Commissioners Court, which he leads, is next scheduled to meet Dec. 1 due to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday.
Seventy-nine of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in unincorporated Denton County, 74 live in Denton and 67 live in Lewisville.
County health officials had confirmed 21,937 people who had tested positive for the virus and subsequently had those results relayed to DCPH by Monday afternoon.
An estimated 4,851 of those people were still infected Monday, which itself represented another record broken.
Hospital capacity was slightly better Monday than it had been on average in recent weeks. That said, only 19 adult intensive care unit beds were available, and inpatient occupancy was at 70.3%.
Just over a quarter of all available ventilators in the county were in use Monday.
Public school officials this past week reported an additional 87 student and 37 staff cases to DCPH. Thirteen of the student infections and five of the staffers’ cases were reported Friday.
The vast majority of schools in the county do not participate in the public-facing portal compiling that data.