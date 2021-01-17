Denton County Public Health has been allocated an additional 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Week 6 allocation list.
Last week, Texas began a shift away from its previous vaccine distribution model of sending shipments in the low hundreds to numerous providers throughout the state. The state named 28 vaccination hubs, chosen for their capability to administer the shots in large numbers.
DCPH was one of those hubs, receiving 3,500 Moderna doses that it split across vaccination clinics on Tuesday (500) and Thursday (3,000). For Week 6, the state has continued its emphasis on hub providers, naming an additional 51 to bring the total to 79. Many of them were allocated shipments in the thousands, with DCPH set to receive 6,000, nearly double last week’s allotment.
As a result of the state’s distribution shift, only one other provider in Denton County was allocated a shipment: Health Services of North Texas in Denton, which will be receiving 100.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said earlier in the week that the department was told it will continue to receive large shipments, making for a significant improvement in communication with the state compared to the start of the vaccine rollout, in which the department was not allocated any and could not reach the state for information on why.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson’s weekly COVID-19 presentation at Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting will likely offer more details on the new shipment and DCPH’s administration plans moving forward. He will also likely discuss Thursday’s 3,000-vaccine clinic at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, which he said would be a test for the department.
As there will be no COVID-19 case update from DCPH Monday, the county may eclipse 14,000 active coronavirus cases by the time the department next reports Tuesday afternoon.