Denton County Public Health is working with school districts on a tracking system for coronavirus activity and will soon display the information to the public.
Matt Richardson, director of DCPH, told county commissioners Tuesday that the system, which was shared with schools on Friday, will allow them to record student coronavirus reports and daily absenteeism for use by DCPH, which will then display the information on a website.
Richardson said participation in the system is voluntary and that the information will be broken down by district and by campus, as well as differentiate between staff members and students. It is currently being tested, and results will be rolled out to the public as early as next week.
Last week, the Texas Education Agency announced it would be working with the state to have a similar tracking system in place by October. DCPH’s system would be implemented at least a month sooner if it rolls out according to plan. Additionally, the county system can potentially further break down information received from schools than the state’s version.
“My understanding is that [the state system] will be by district,” Richardson said. “I don’t know if campuses will be specifically identified.”
County Judge Andy Eads said the system is important for transparency and that many districts are excited to participate. He noted that it will maintain confidentiality and abide by federal privacy laws.
“We’re not waiting on the state to do this in a couple of months from now,” Eads said. “That data and information will be out there for parents and students.”
However, it’s not yet known which districts will participate since there are no formal agreements, said Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for Denton County Public Health. Districts will report as often as they want to the county, she said.
Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting included two nods to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women voting rights, which was certified Aug. 26, 1920. Denton County Museum Director Peggy Riddle presented a new exhibit, “Century of Action: Women and the Vote,” and Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell read a court proclamation honoring the amendment.
Commissioners also approved the budgeting of $147 million in CARES Act coronavirus relief funding. The money will be put toward cities, business grants, housing assistance, food programs, emergency response and nonprofit support.