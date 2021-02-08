A week after Denton County Public Health received more than 32,000 COVID-19 vaccines allocated by the state, the county’s Week 9 allocation is set at 9,750 — a similar amount to its allocation from two weeks ago — with the state advising DCPH last week’s number was an anomaly.
Last week’s large allocation, which included both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, spurred the finalization of a partnership between the county and Texas Motor Speedway. At the speedway’s 131-acre parking lot last week, DCPH held three clinics to administer vaccines from the 32,475-dose allotment, by far the largest Texas officials allocated to any provider in the state.
This week, however, the county’s shipment of 9,750 of Pfizer doses is eclipsed by vaccine hub providers in Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. Allocations are down across the state, which is set to receive a total of 401,750 first doses this week from the federal government — down from 520,425 a week ago.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey stated Monday that even with the decreased allocation, this week’s clinics will remain at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. A large clinic on Friday will suffice for the week’s 9,750 first doses, with two smaller clinics planned for the week to administer second doses and take care of recipients who rescheduled or canceled appointments for other clinics.
As for the recent fluctuation in the state’s vaccine allocations for the county, Rainey stated last week’s increase was an anomaly.
“The state has previously advised that the large influx last week was a one-time increase in vaccines supplied to the state,” Rainey stated. “We are hopeful that we will receive larger vaccine allocations soon.”
DCPH Director Matt Richardson typically gives a weekly COVID-19 update during county Commissioners Court meetings, but did not do so last week because he was at Tuesday’s speedway clinic. Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and County Judge Andy Eads — who made an appearance by phone at the meeting — were also absent while at the clinic.
At this Tuesday’s meeting, Richardson will likely brief commissioners on last week’s three clinics at the speedway, as well as the drastic changes in the state’s vaccine allocations to the county.
Also on commissioners’ agenda is a request from the Sheriff’s Office to transfer $94,950 from the county jail’s salary pay for assistants to its overtime cash option for the remainder of the financial year.
The request states the jail is operating with a shortage of detention officers and that overtime is “frequently required in order to maintain the staffing ratio mandated by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.” Commissioners will likely approve the request at Tuesday’s meeting.